Kyiv city reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 57 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,037, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 57 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Kyiv residents over the past day," Klitschko wrote.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 24 women aged 18-72 years, 32 men aged 20-67 years, and an-8-year-old boy. Six healthcare workers have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled over past week – Health Ministry

According to the mayor, Kyiv city has confirmed 11 recoveries from COVID-19. In total, 1,563 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On June 30, Ukraine reported 44,334 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 706 new cases confirmed in the previous day.