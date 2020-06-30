Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled over past week – Health Ministry

Some 63 children and 56 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov stated this at a briefing on June 30.

"Over the past day, 706 people have fallen ill, including 63 children and 56 health workers. Some 192 people were hospitalized," Stepanov said.

According to the health minister, 749 people in Ukraine were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the period from June 18 to June 24. However, in the period from June 22 to June 28, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 1,410.

"I want to remind you that hospitalization is required to people with moderate and severe disease," the minister added.

As of June 30, Ukraine reported 44,334 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Some 706 new infections were confirmed in the previous day.