Health Ministry: Kyiv city, 14 regions not ready to weaken lockdown measures

As of June 30, Kyiv city and 14 regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

In particular, Kyiv city, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

The ministry notes that relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available

The Health Ministry explains that the transition of regions to the next stage of quarantine, which provides for the easing of lockdown restrictions, is possible if the epidemiological situation in the region meets the necessary criteria. These criteria reflect the control of virus transmission, the level of capacity of the treatment network, epidemiological facilities and the healthcare system, in general, to tackle the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and, respectively, allow the control over the epidemic situation at the level reached on the current date.

As reported, Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 44,334 on June 30, including 706 new infections confirmed in the previous day.