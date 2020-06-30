Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova asked French Ambassador Etienne de Poncins during their meeting in Kyiv to officially react to a visit by a delegation of French deputies of the European Parliament led by Thierry Mariani to Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"The first deputy foreign minister drew the attention of the Ambassador to the unacceptability of French citizens' contacts with representatives of the occupant administration of the Russian Federation on Ukraine's temporary occupied territories. In this regard, Emine Dzhaparova voiced a request to officially react to the illegal visit by French deputies of the European Parliament, led by Thierry Mariani, to Crimea (June 30-July 2)," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Etienne de Poncins, for his part, confirmed Paris' unchanged stance on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including within the UN and other international organizations, and made assurances that he would pass Emine Dzhaparova's letter regarding the visit by French members of the European Parliament to Crimea on to the French Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

Additionally, Dzhaparova and de Poncins exchanged views on the preparation of future bilateral political contacts, in particular, French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Kyiv on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The media reported earlier that a delegation of French members of the European Parliament would visit Crimea and there find out more about the organization of the vote on Russian constitutional amendments.