Kyiv city reports 101 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 101 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,138, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his online briefing.

"Some 101 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Kyiv residents over the past day. In total, there have been 5,138 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the capital," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 46 women aged 19-83 years; three girls aged 1, 6 and 14 years, 48 men aged 18-83 years; four boys aged between one month and 13 years. Seven healthcare workers have also tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day.

According to the mayor, Kyiv city has confirmed 35 recoveries from COVID-19. In total, 1,598 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On July 1, Ukraine reported 44,998 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 664 new cases confirmed in the previous day.