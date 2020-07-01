Kyiv Bans Work Of Catering And Entertainment Facilities After 10 PM

The Kyiv City State Administration banned the work of catering and entertainment facilities after 10:00 p.m.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing.

"In accordance with a government decree, the city decided to strengthen anti-epidemic measures in the capital. In particular, the working hours of public catering and entertainment facilities (including cinemas) are limited to 10:00 p.m. Mass events of cultural and entertainment, sports, advertising character are also limited until 10:00 p.m.," he said.

Klitschko noted that the restrictions are forced and are aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

"And the city will implement such a decision of the government," Klitschko stressed.