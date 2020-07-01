ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11096 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
5 414 23

Kyiv Bans Work Of Catering And Entertainment Facilities After 10 PM

Kyiv Bans Work Of Catering And Entertainment Facilities After 10 PM

The Kyiv City State Administration banned the work of catering and entertainment facilities after 10:00 p.m.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing.

"In accordance with a government decree, the city decided to strengthen anti-epidemic measures in the capital. In particular, the working hours of public catering and entertainment facilities (including cinemas) are limited to 10:00 p.m. Mass events of cultural and entertainment, sports, advertising character are also limited until 10:00 p.m.," he said.

Klitschko noted that the restrictions are forced and are aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

Read more: Five countries open borders to Ukrainian tourists

"And the city will implement such a decision of the government," Klitschko stressed.

quarantine (1311) Kyyiv (2075) Klitschko (518) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 