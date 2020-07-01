Ukraine's government preparing for second wave of coronavirus epidemic

The incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine has risen to 58 per 100,000 population, and the government is preparing for the second wave of the epidemic.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

This issue was discussed during a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus, according to the presidential press service.

According to the report, the president was informed that the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased and now stands at 58 people per 100,000 population, but the use of ventilators is quite low - only 6.5%.

"We have quite good care for patients. After all, the use of ventilators and mortality is quite low. We also began to better protect health workers. In mid-April, health workers accounted for a fifth of all those infected, now their percentage is 9.5%. Every patient should receive all the necessary care, but health professionals should be protected the most, because they are at the forefront," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, according to the report, the government is preparing for the second wave of the epidemic.

Ukraine recorded 44,334 COVID-19 cases as of early July 1. Some 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.