Russian terrorists violate ceasefire in Donbas five times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On July 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm and 120mm banned mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used 120mm mortars and grenade machine guns to shell Joint Forces’ units near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy shelling by decisive actions and effective use of duty fire weapons.

Today, the enemy has already violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.