Health Ministry: Kyiv city, 10 regions not ready to ease lockdown measures

As of July 2, Kyiv city and 10 regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Kyiv city, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

According to the Health Ministry, relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available.

The transition of regions to the next stage of quarantine, which provides for the easing of lockdown restrictions, is possible if the epidemiological situation in the region meets the necessary criteria. These criteria reflect the control of virus transmission, the level of capacity of the treatment network, epidemiological facilities and the healthcare system, in general, to tackle the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and, respectively, allow the control over the epidemic situation at the level reached on the current date, the Health Ministry explained.

On July 2, Ukraine reported 45,887 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 889 new cases confirmed in the previous day.