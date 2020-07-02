Zelenskyi presents resolution on dismissal of National Bank’s chief to Verkhovna Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted a resolution on the removal of Yakiv Smoliy from the position of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №3772.

The text of the draft resolution has not been published yet.

The list of initiators includes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, Yuriy Aristov - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, Anastasia Radina - Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee.

"An independent National Bank is a foundational achievement for Ukraine that has reduced corruption, driven growth & rescued a failed banking sector. To undermine this crucial institution would be a big step back and jeopardize the credibility of and support for Ukraine‘s reforms," the message reads.