Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be Sent To Court - National Police

The case upon the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet is ready for sending to a court.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement.

According to the report, 42 days since the completion of the pre-trial investigation within the case have passed.

"The start of the consideration of this high-profile case will depend only on the time when lawyers of the suspects start their acquaintance with the case records," the report says.

On May 22, it was reported that the National Police completed the pre-trial investigation into the case upon the 2016 murder of Sheremet.

Suspects Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Anton are being imprisoned at the moment.