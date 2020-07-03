Russian terrorists violate ceasefire in Donbas 10 times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On July 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm and 120mm banned mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns to shell Joint Forces’ units near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – on the outskirts of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – to shell defenders of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times. Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy shelling by decisive actions and effective use of duty fire weapons.

Today, the enemy has already violated ceasefire seven times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.