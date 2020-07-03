Minister Stepanov Ruling Out Toughening Of Quarantine In Whole Territory Of Ukraine Once Covid-19 Incidence Rate Reaches 60 Per Hundred Thousand People

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has ruled out toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of Ukraine if the Covid-19 incidence rate reaches 60 active sick per hundred thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the minister, as at the morning of July 3, the incidence rate on average in Ukraine had made 59.7 per hundred thousand people.

He noted that the worst coronavirus situation is being registered in the western regions of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the quarantine would likely be toughened in case of the incidence rate soaring in 10 and more regions.

On July 2, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 876 over July 1 to 46,763, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 1 to 1,212; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.25 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 3, there were 46,763 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,212 lethal cases; besides, 20,558 patients had recovered.

On July 2, a total of 876 new cases were registered, 505 people recovered, and 27 – died.