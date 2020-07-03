Kyiv city reports 105 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 105 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,347, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 105 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Kyiv residents over the past day. Five health workers are among them. One person has died. In total, there have been 5,347 confirmed coronavirus cases," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 57 women aged 20-84 years; three girls aged 5-13 years; 40 men aged 20-94 years; five boys aged 2-15 years.

Read more: Kyiv city, nine regions not ready to ease lockdown measures - Health Ministry

According to the mayor, Kyiv city has confirmed 91 recoveries from COVID-19. In total, 1,733 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On July 3, Ukraine’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 46,763. Some new 876 infections have been confirmed in the previous day.