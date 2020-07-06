Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On July 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported over the past day.

Read more: Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve

According to intelligence reports, on July 5, two Russian invaders were killed and at least two more were wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire six times.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.