17 Ukrainians held in Greek airport due to EU entry ban. PHOTOS

Seventeen citizens of Ukraine have been detained at the airport in Athens, Greece after not being allowed to enter the country due to the European Union’s current entry ban for nationals of most non-EU countries.

On Sunday, the consul was allowed to the detained Ukrainians, he handed them the essentials - water and hygiene products. In addition, they were provided with mattresses, the first night they spent on empty beds.

According to passengers, Wizzair transferred sandwiches and water for its 5 passengers. Ryanair has not reacted yet. Ukrainians were also allowed under surveillance to go to a local store to buy food.

Passports and suitcases with things were not returned to people, things were given only to one woman who traveled with two grandchildren.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Greece reported that the return of our citizens home is possible only by direct return flights Athens - Kyiv. According to the schedule, both of them should take place on Tuesday evening, although there was information that one of the flights could fly on Monday. Return conditions are not yet known; passengers, they said, have not yet bought tickets.

The embassy is also trying to prevent a multi-year ban on entry into the EU for detained Ukrainians.