News
Ukraine records 543 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Ukraine recorded 49,043 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of early July 6, including 543 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Thirteen patients have died and 327 people have recovered over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,262 deaths from COVID-19 and 21,703 recoveries over the entire period of the pandemic.

The largest number of new cases was registered in the Lviv region (104), the Rivne region (82), and in the city of Kyiv (59).

