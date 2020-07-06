Eight regions in Ukraine not ready to ease lockdown measures - Health Ministry

As of July 6, eight regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

In particular, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

According to the Health Ministry, relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available.

The transition of regions to the next stage of quarantine, which provides for the easing of lockdown restrictions, is possible if the epidemiological situation in the region meets the necessary criteria. These criteria reflect the control of virus transmission, the level of capacity of the treatment network, epidemiological facilities and the healthcare system in general to tackle the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and, respectively, allow the control over the epidemic situation at the level reached on the current date, the Health Ministry explained.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 105 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

On July 6, Ukraine’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 49,043. Some new 543 infections have been confirmed in the previous day.