Kyiv city reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 59 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,602, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 59 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Kyiv residents over the past day. Four health workers are among them. Two patients have died. In total, 116 residents of our city have died from the coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 28 women aged 19-73 years; a four-year-old girl, 28 men aged 18-77 years; two boys aged three months and six years.

According to the mayor, Kyiv city has confirmed seven recoveries from COVID-19. In total, 1,809 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On July 6, Ukraine’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 49,043. Some new 543 infections have been confirmed in the previous day.