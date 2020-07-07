Ukraine reports 564 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 49,607 as of July 7, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 564 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 46,607 people have fallen ill, including 3,569 children and 7,046 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on July 7.

According to the health minister, Ukraine has recorded 21 deaths related to the coronavirus and 490 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Some 197 people have been hospitalized.

In total, 22,193 people in Ukraine have recovered and 1,283 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past day, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been reported in Lviv region (144), Zakarpattia region (83), and Kyiv city (63).