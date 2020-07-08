U.S. increases volume of military aid for Ukraine by USD 25 mln

U.S. House Committee on Appropriations released a bill on the funding defence area in the 2021 fiscal year. In it, the size of military assistance for Ukraine has been increased by 25 million dollars.

Censor.NET reports citing the Committee's website.

"$275 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, $25 million above the request. Exempts funds from apportionment and requires the Secretary of Defense to inform Congress of any undue spending delays, reads the line in the section Security Cooperation Programs.

Besides, the document states that the U.S. Defense Secretary is obliged to update the Congress on any unreasoned delays in the provision of these funds.

In late June, it was reported that the U.S. Congress's House of Representatives prepared the bill on 2021 military budget. It foresaw allocation of another 250 million dollars for the needs of Ukraine's defence. 50 million from this sim may be only used to purchase lethal defensive equipment.