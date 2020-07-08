Ukraine reports 807 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s total cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 made up 50,414 as of July 8, including 807 new cases confirmed in the previous day, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine press service.

Some 23 patients have died from the coronavirus and 926 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,306 deaths related to the disease and 23,119 recoveries.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lviv region (117), Kyiv city (114), Rivne region (78), Zakarpattia region (75).