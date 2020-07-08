Kyiv city reports 114 new coronavirus cases – Klitschko

Kyiv city has confirmed 114 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,779, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 114 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Five health workers are among them. Kyiv’s total cases have reached 5,779," he said at a briefing on July 8.

Among Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 46 women aged 22-84 years; 3 girls aged 4-13 years; 61 men aged 18-75 years; 4 boys aged between two months and 13 years.

Kyiv has confirmed 52 recoveries in the past day. In total, 1,900 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine reports 807 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As reported, Ukraine’s total cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 made up 50,414 as of July 8, including 807 new cases confirmed in the previous day.