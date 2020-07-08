Government to allocate UAH 250 mln for housing for Ukraine's defenders in Donbas - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate another UAH 250 million for housing for Ukraine's defenders in Donbas, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this at a government meeting on Wednesday, July 8.

"The government continues the program of support for war veterans in Donbas. Last week, we actually allocated 300 million hryvnias for housing for our veterans. [...] Today, our decision will also apply to those who defended Ukraine, its independence, integrity, and their homes with weapons in their hands. We are talking about 219 IDPs who were directly involved in the Anti-Terrorist Operation and the Joint Forces Operation. We will allocate almost 250 million hryvnias for these servicemen," Shmyhal said.

He added that these funds would be used to ensure that veterans can get their own homes and comfortable living conditions.

Earlier reports said that the Cabinet of Ministers had allocated UAH 305 million as a subvention to local budgets for the purchase of housing for 262 servicepersons who defended Ukraine in Donbas.