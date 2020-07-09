Invaders launch 14 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Ukrainian soldier died

On July 8, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 14 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, small arms, and UAVs to attack Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the "zone of action of tactical force" Skhid, Russian-occupation troops fired grenade launchers of different systems near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns, small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, small arms – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk) and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the "zone of action of tactical force" Pivnich, the enemy used 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Khutir Vilnyi and Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – Ukrainian defenders of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, small arms – on the outskirts of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk). In addition, invaders fired grenade machine guns and used an UAV to drop a grenade on Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

Russian-occupation troops also used grenade machine guns to shell residential buildings in Zaitseve. One building was damaged but no civilian casualties were, fortunately, reported.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and three more were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have yet to open fire.