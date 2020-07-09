Ukraine reports 810 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 51,224 as of July 9, including 810 new cases which were reported over the course of the past day, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 810 people have fallen in the past 24 hours… In total, 51,224 people have fallen ill since the start of the pandemic, including 3,682 children and 7,148 health workers," he said at a briefing on July 9.

According to Stepanov, the highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (119), Zakarpattia region (89), Rivne region (76), and Kyiv City (93).

Some 21 patients have died from coronavirus and 665 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,327 deaths related to the disease and 24,784 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.