Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August

Deputy head of the presidential administration of Russia, Dmitry Kozak, does not see any grounds to hold a meeting of the leaders in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) in August 2020.

He said this in an interview for the TASS news agency.

Kozak added that the summit can be appropriate only in case all decisions of the previous meetings are fulfilled.

At the same time, he said that so far, one of the agreements from the summit in Paris in December 2019 has not been implemented.

On July 3, political advisors of the Normandy Format leaders had a meeting in Berlin (Germany).

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political advisor is Kozak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s one is Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.