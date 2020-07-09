U.S. Treasury Department fines Amazon for supplying goods to annexed Crimea

U.S. Department of the Treasury has fined Amazon for violating sanctions related to the Russian-occupied Crimea, Iran, and Syria.

Censor.NET reports citing a statement published on the department’s official website.

Amazon was fined 134,523 dollars for violating various sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to the statement, from on or about November 15, 2011, to on or about October 18, 2018, persons located in Crimea, Iran, and Syria placed orders or otherwise conducted business on Amazon’s websites for consumer and retail goods and services where the transaction details demonstrated that the goods or services would be provided to persons in Crimea, Iran, or Syria.

It is stated that these apparent violations occurred primarily because Amazon’s automated sanctions screening processes failed to fully analyze all transaction and customer data relevant to compliance with OFAC’s sanctions regulations.