Russia conducting special information operation in Ukraine - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia continues special information gathering operations in Ukraine and tries to use Ukraine for external influence on the course of political events in the world, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has said in a statement.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service statement.

"Russian special services continue to use their capabilities in Ukraine to conduct information-gathering operations against the Ukrainian state. The intensification of the multi-vector work of the aggressor country in the Ukrainian information space is the recognition of the effectiveness of the Ukrainian special services and an attempt to use Ukraine for external influence on the course of political events in the world," the statement said.

According to the statement, Ukrainian intelligence and special services understand these challenges and they are consolidated in their main task - to protect Ukraine's national security.

Read more: EU calls on Russia to end pressure on Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea

On July 9, independent Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach released recordings of a conversation between individuals with voices similar to those of Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the recordings, these voices appear to discuss the Minsk process, the economic problems of Donbas, and the possibility of deploying peacekeepers.

Earlier, Derkach also released recordings of telephone conversations between persons with voices similar to those of Poroshenko and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden.