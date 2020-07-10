Ukraine reports 819 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 52,043 as of July 10, including 819 new cases which were reported over the course of the past day, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 819 people have fallen in the past 24 hours… In total, 52,043 people have fallen ill since the start of the pandemic, including 3,749 children and 7,213 health workers," he said at a briefing on July 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Some 18 patients have died from coronavirus and 1,016 people have recovered over the course of the past day.

Read more: Kyiv confirms 93 new coronavirus cases – Klitschko

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,345 deaths related to the disease and 24,700 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

According to Stepanov, the highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Zakarpattia region (112), Lviv region (82), Rivne region (74), and Kyiv City (118).