Kyiv City reports 118 new coronavirus cases - Klitschko

The Ukrainian capital has confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,990, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 118 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Four health workers are reported to be among them," he said at a briefing on July 10.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 61 women aged 19-93 years; 4 girls aged 1-6 years; 48 men aged 18-84 years; and 5 boys aged 6-14 years old.

Kyiv has confirmed 71 recoveries from the virus in the past day. In total, 2,033 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine reports 819 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 totalled 52,043 as of July 10, including 819 new cases which were confirmed over the course of the past day.