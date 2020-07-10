There Should be a Broad Opposition in Ukraine. No One Would Merge Under One Leader - Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Arseniy Yatsenyuk recalled how the United Opposition was formed in 2012, and after the parliamentary elections that year, it became the largest opposition faction, along with two other opposition factions that entered parliament after forming the United Opposition.

There should be a broad opposition in Ukraine, which controls the government and does not allow the reverse in the democratic and European agenda of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16 Arseniy Yatsenyuk stated during the KSF discussion.

The opposition in Ukraine is today "fragmented, disjointed, and in this case weak," he said.

"The time will come for the opposition to understand that no one would merge under one leader. There will be no closed joint-stock company with a board chairman, "he stressed.

"If we are really guided by the values of the Ukrainian European state and struggle for Ukraine’s tomorrow, then a broad opposition union should be based on such values. A broad opposition should control the government and do not allow the reverse of Ukraine's agenda, both international and domestic. The agenda of democratic European Ukraine that has to follow the path of proper market-based effective economic reforms and a strong and healthy democracy," Arseniy Yatsenyuk stressed.