Ukraine reports 612 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 54,133 as of July 13, including 612 new cases that were reported over the course of the past day, according to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 15 patients have died from coronavirus and 385 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,398 deaths related to the disease and 26,503 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (104), Rivne region (99), Zakarpattia region (79), and Kyiv City (56).