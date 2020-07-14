Ukraine reports 638 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 54,771 as of July 14, including 638 new cases that were reported over the course of the past day, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 638 people have fallen over the course of the past day… Overall, 54,771 people have fallen since the start of the pandemic, including 3,906 children and 7,499 health workers," Stepanov said at a briefing.

Some 14 patients have died from coronavirus and 651 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has confirmed 1,412 deaths related to the disease and 27,154 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (147), Zakarpattia region (67), and Kyiv City (112).