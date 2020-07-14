Kuleba: 25 countries open for Ukrainian tourists during coronavirus pandemic. LIST

The Bahamas and Lebanon have been added to the list of countries that Ukrainians can visit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At the previous briefing, I announced that Ukrainians could travel to 23 countries. Now there are 25 such countries - the Bahamas and Lebanon have been added," Kuleba said during an online briefing.

As reported, on July 7, Foreign Minister Kuleba informed that 23 countries are open to Ukrainians during the coronavirus pandemic. These countries are Turkey, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Belarus, Great Britain, the United States, Mexico, Egypt, Tunisia, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, and Seychelles. To travel to some of them, Ukrainians need to obtain an entry visa.

Read more: Ukraine reports 638 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours