Ukraine’s government again submits draft decree on Oleh Urusky's appointment as Vice Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal submitted the regulation on the appointment of Oleg Urusky as the Vice Prime Minister – Minister for Strategic Branches of Ukraine's Industry to the Verkhovna Rada once more.

Censor.NET reports citing a governmental website.

The supporting documents state that Shmygal submitted the regulation about the appointment of Urusky on the proposal of the Servant of the People faction.

The original draft decree was submitted at the Parliament on July 10. However, on July 13, the government of Ukraine recalled a draft decree due to the technical mistake.

Urusky held senior positions in enterprises and associations of the defence industry, air transport industry, and mechanical engineering. He led the units of the apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. In 2015, he headed the State Space Agency of Ukraine; before that, he was the First Deputy Minister of Industrial Policy.