Kyiv reports 147 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total since pandemic began

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 147 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous day. This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. One patient has died. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 6,497," he said at a briefing on July 15.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 66 women aged 18-71 years; five girls aged 1-16 years; 73 men aged 18-85 years; and 3 boys aged 2-6 years old.

Kyiv has confirmed 36 recoveries from the virus in the past day. In total, 2,160 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 reached 55,607 as of July 15, including 836 new cases confirmed in the previous day.