EU urges Russia to claim responsibility for killing soldiers in Donbas

The European Union has called the escalation of violence in Donbas a breach of Minsk agreements, Normandy Summit commitments and international humanitarian law.

Censor.NET reports citing EU delegation in Ukraine post on Twitter.

"The escalation of violence in Donbas, incl. the killing of a Ukrainian medical officer, is a breach of Minsk agreements, Normandy Summit commitments and international humanitarian law. Imperative that all parties respect the ceasefire and fully implement their commitments," the EU Delegation to Ukraine posted on Twitter.

In turn, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU, Nabila Massrali, stated that the killing of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas is a violation of Russia's obligations under the Minsk agreements and negotiations in the Normandy format.

The EU expects Russia to assume responsibility, use its influence on armed forces it backs, that is, it will fully fulfil its obligations under the Minsk agreements.

Read more: Invaders fire mortars, grenade launchers, antitank missile systems in Donbas

As reported, the invaders killed a Ukrainian military medic in Donbas on July 13.

Ukraine called on OSCE participating States to respond to the killing by Russian occupation forces of the medic, which constitutes a war crime.