Russian-led forces launch 12 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas. No loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On July 15, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 12 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian defenders near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol);

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and grenade machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

Yesterday, armed formations of the Russian Federation once again shelled Ukrainian populated localities. The enemy hit the village of Novoluhanske, firing POM-2 mines, which are in service with the Russian Armed Forces, from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. The unexploded ordnance was found on the territory of the agricultural enterprise of the frontline village. The mine will be disposed of by units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.