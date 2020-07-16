Ukraine reports 848 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 56,455 as of July 16, including 848 new cases reported over the course of the past day, according to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 18 patients have died from coronavirus and 800 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,445 deaths related to the disease and 28,931 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (197), Kyiv (116), and Rivne region (70).