"Forcing Putin to free Crimea and Donbas by diplomatic methods alone will not work," US military attache Wofford

Politics and diplomacy are key areas in which Ukraine needs to fight Russia.

This was told by the Attache for the Army and Defense Thomas Wofford in an interview with Censor.NET.

"I would say that this cannot be done by purely diplomatic methods. Russia is waging a hybrid war against Ukraine. This is media, economics, energy, misinformation through the media, politics, diplomacy. And Ukraine needs to resist in all these areas," said Wofford.

According to him, Ukrainian politicians and diplomats in NATO, the UN, the European Parliament and Vienna are struggling and prove that the information presented by Russia is not true. But at the same time, resistance should be provided in all areas.

"Ukraine will win this war. Fighting takes place only in the East on the front line, where the Ukrainian military at the front holds positions. An equally important battle takes place in the fields of politics, diplomacy, media and misinformation. And these are the areas in which Ukraine and Ukrainians need to stay strong and keep working," said Wofford.

The Army and Defense Attache added that Ukraine should continue to work on reforms, including in order to reaffirm its desire to cooperate with foreign partners.

"This strengthens and confirms the efforts of international partners who help Ukraine and invest their resources in it. And help it counter Russian aggression. Putin will not get what he wants from Ukraine. Ukrainians will not give up and will not turn back. Ukraine will win this war will win together with international partners, "he concluded.

