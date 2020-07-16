Health Ministry: Kyiv city, seven regions not ready to ease lockdown measures

The city of Kyiv and seven regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to data provided by the Health Ministry on July 16.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

In particular, the city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

Information on the spread of coronavirus in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is not available.

The Health Ministry explains that regions with a high prevalence of COVID-19 are considered to be regions that have one of the following indicators: the occupancy of beds in health facilities intended for hospitalization of patients with confirmed COVID-19 exceeds 50%; the average number of PCR and ELISA tests conducted during the past seven days is less than 24 per 100,000 population; the detection rate of COVID-19 is more than 11%; the growth rate of COVID-19 is more than 10%.

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 reached 56,455 as of July 16, including 848 new cases confirmed in the previous day.