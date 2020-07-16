Almost half of Ukrainians see UPR activists as fighters for Ukraine's independence - poll

About half of Ukrainian citizens recognize the activists of the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR) as fighters for Ukraine's independence, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The results of the poll were presented during an online press conference at Ukrinform on Thursday, July 16.

"Regarding the attitude to the decision to recognize the activists of the Ukrainian People's Republic as fighters for the independence of Ukraine, here we see a really positive consensus among Ukrainians. About half of our citizens have a positive attitude to it - 48%, and only 16% are negative about that. The others replied that they were indifferent or could not answer. That is, these are people who can change their minds and who need to be worked with," an analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Serhiy Shapovalov, said, presenting the study.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from April 17 to 22, 2020 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. A total of 2,000 people were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

The survey was funded by the Matra program of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.