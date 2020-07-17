Ukraine reports 809 new coronavirus cases the in past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 57,264 as of July 17, including 809 new cases reported over the course of the past day, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 809 people have fallen ill in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 57,264 people have fallen ill, including 4,068 children and 7,723 health workers," he said at a briefing.

According to Stepanov, 11 patients have died from coronavirus and 839 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,456 deaths related to the disease and 29,769 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (132), Rivne region (88), Ivano-Frankivsk region (67), and Kyiv city (76).