Minister Taran: Ukrainian military ready to respond to threats posed by Russian Federation

The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which serve in the JFO area in Donbas and along the administrative border with the occupied Crimea, are ready to adequately respond to threats posed by Russia.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said during an hour of questions to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Military units, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which perform tasks as part of the Joint Forces Operation and along the administrative border of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, are ready to adequately respond to existing challenges and threats along the state border of Ukraine. At present, the situation in the ‘South’ Operation Command area is controlled," Taran said.

According to the minister, in order to prevent destabilization along the Crimean frontline, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Joint Forces Operation Command have planned and already implemented a number of specific measures. Apart from strengthening fortifications and conducting large-scale exercises, reconnaissance was also strengthened, troop rotation measures were taken, tasks for military units were clarified, and close cooperation with the National Guard, National Police, Security Service, and State Border Guard Service was organized.