Kyiv reports 76 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 76 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the previous day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 6,689," he said at a briefing.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 26 women aged 18-83 years; 5 girls aged between 11 months and 13 years; 42 men aged 18-84 years; and 3 boys aged between 3 months and 3 years old.

According to Klitschko, 160 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of single-day recoveries during the entire period of the pandemic.

In total, 2,320 city residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 reached 57,264 as of July 17, including 809 new cases confirmed in the previous day.