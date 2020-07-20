Ukraine reports 651 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 59,493 as of July 20, according to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
In particular, 651 new cases were reported over the course of the past day.
Ukraine has also confirmed 13 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.
In total, there have been 1,498 deaths related to COVID-19 and 31,439 recoveries in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.
As reported, earlier Ukraine confirmed 731 new coronavirus cases in the previous day.
