Iran Delivers To France Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed Over Teheran. PHOTOS

The Islamic Republic of Iran has delivered to the French Republic the black boxes from the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company downed in the sky above Teheran.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

This was written by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, François-Philippe Champagne, has written this.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Iran was ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv on July 20-30 on compensation to the families of those killed in the UIA incident.

The plane (bill PS752) was downed not far from Teheran on January 8, 2020.

