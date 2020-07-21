Butusov: I am ready to come if women and children from the bus in exchange released

The journalist Yurii Butusov received a call from the man who had seized the bus with people in Lutsk. He says he has weapons and explosives. The people on the bus, from whose phones he makes calls, take his threat quite seriously.

Censor.NET reports citing chief editor post on Facebook.

"He demands that journalists disseminate his demands, which are set out in the appeal. His demands have been published. He said that he wants all the journalists to come to him. I replied that he was ready to come if he released the women and children on the bus in exchange for me." , - noted Butusov.

"He said that he suspects that I was a police officer and hung up. Here, I write on my account, I really spoke to you, Maxim, ready to leave, in exchange for some of the hostages," added the chief editor

