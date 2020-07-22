Russian-led forces launch nine attacks in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed

On July 21, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions. The servicepersons of the Joint Forces decisively responded to enemy shelling and continue to monitor the situation on the contact line. Our soldiers are always ready to react immediately to possible threats from any direction," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and grenade machine guns – in the area of Khutir Vilnyi.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops fired 82mm mortars and grenade launchers on Ukrainian defenders near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and grenade machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one was wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire four times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.